Laois Weather: Sizzling temperature to reach 24 degrees today

It's going to be barbecue weather this afternoon in Laois with temperatures set to reach 24 degrees.

Despite the overcast start sunny spells will develop widely during the day.

Tonight will be mild and humid, with temperatures ranging from 12 to 16 degrees.

And the good news is, is that the fine weather is set to continue into tomorrow, with temperatures set to reach 25 degrees.