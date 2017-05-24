Portlaoise business park robbed overnight

Gardaí are appealing for information after a number of break-ins at the Portlaoise Business and Technology Park in the early hours of the morning.

A garda spokesperson has told the Leinster Express that around three units at the industrial park on the Mountrath Road were broken into at 1.45am this morning, Wednesday, May 24.

A number of small electrical items were stolen after the thieves gained entry to the units through upstairs windows, with minor damage caused.

An alarm was activated at the premises and the gardaí responded quickly, but the thieves had already made good their escape.

Anyone with any information should call Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100.