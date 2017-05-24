Who needs Tenerife... Laois lads showing how to stay cool on the hottest day of 2017

It's a heatwave in Laois today, with temperatures hitting 24 degrees, sales of 99's, straw hats and barbecues rocketing, and Portlaoise's most famed electric shop Alo Donegan's spotted receiving a big consignment of electric fans.

Like most Irish people, Laois people are just not able for this heat (pronounced hayte in Laois) but one group of lads found the perfect way to cool down in the countryside.

Some Timahoe GAA lads who got a bit too hot after their training session decided to take a dip in the local river.

It may have been sunny but it was still definitely Ireland.

"We had an electric fence over head, cows winking at us and the midgets eaten us," one of the swimmers revealed to the Leinster Express.

Let's hope they got another bath when they got home, and maybe some aftersun.

The good news is the fine weather is set to continue into tomorrow, with temperatures set to reach 25 degrees.