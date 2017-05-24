Shock as BARE in the Woods music festival near Portarlington cancelled

Organisers of an award winning music festival on the Laois Offaly border have announced that it has been 'postponed', just 16 days before it was due to be held.

The BARE in the Woods organisers are blaming the conditions on their event licence, and the short amount of time given to fulfill them before the festival was to start on June 9.

The popular festival takes place in Garryhinch woods, between Mountmellick and Portarlington. This year House of Pain were due to headline. It had expanded from one to three days in 2017.

The organisers have announced the cancellation on social media.

"It is with great regret that we wish to inform our patrons that, despite our best efforts to grow the festival into a fully-fledged licensed event, we have made the decision to postpone BARE in the Woods festival until a later date.

They describe BARE in the Woods as a small, homegrown festival, run by a small core group of people.

"Unfortunately, the limited time available for us to comply with the conditions on our licence, has realistically proven not enough.

"Now, more than ever, is our utmost wish to stage a well-run, safe and ultimately entertaining event for all of our patrons, and with this limited amount of time available and duty of care in mind, we feel it wise to postpone the event, due to take place at Garryhinch Woods on June 9-11, until we can fully comply to the high standards we wish to bring to bear in our young festival," said the statement.

They say they intend to refund any tickets sold so far.

"We would like to assure all of our patrons who have bought tickets for the festival that we are working hard to ensure BARE in the Woods will go ahead at a later date, but in the meantime fully understand if they would like to avail of refunds. Refund information will be on www.barefestival.com on Friday May 26th. By the same token, we would like to thank the artists and all of the people who have made commitments or worked on the event to date.

"We are currently reviewing our options regarding BARE in the Woods going forward, and in the meantime we would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience," said the statement.

In recent days posters went up in shops right across Laois promoting the event.