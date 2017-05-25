President Micheal D Higgins to take a walk on Abbeyleix Bog in Laois

President Higgins to attend a meeting of the Community Wetlands Forum in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will be guest of honour at in Abbeyleix today when he will take a walk on Abbeyleix Bog.

President Higgins is in the Laois town for to attend a meeting of the Community Wetlands Forum in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel as part of National Biodiversity Week. He also will also launch the Forum new Strategic Plan 2017 – 2020.

Laois Offaly Wildlife Trust member Ricky Whelan will outline the plan's contents to the President Higgins with Kate Flood.

Local young people will play a big part in proceedings at the conference. Chairing the proceedings will be two TY students from Heywood College.

During his visit to the bog Erin Lawlor will play a violin piece on the boardwalk titled 'Cotton on the Bog'.

The Community Wetlands Forum (CWF) was established under the umbrella of Irish Rural Link in September 2013. There are currently 8 local community groups who are members of the CWF, with more interested in joining. Members include Abbeyleix Bog (Laois), Wetlands Heritage Ireland (Longford), Cabragh Wetlands (Tipperary), Schohaboy Bog (Cloughjordan, Tipperary), Clara Bog (Offaly), Ounamoun Nature Reserve, Drummin Bog (Carlow), and Girley Bog (Meath). The forum is also attended by representatives from Environmental NGO’s, Third Level Education Institutes and State Agencies.

The launch of the Strategic Plan today will showcase some of the work the CWF has done to date and the work done by Abbeyleix and each of the members as well as some local school projects and young scientist projects.

Seamus Boland is CEO of Irish Rural Link.

“The CWF has put in a great deal of work and effort to get the forum off the ground and this will be evident at today’s event. Each group have shown what community engagement and working together is really about as a network and in their respective Peatland and wetland,” he said.

The forum takes place from 3-5pm.