Make the most of the sunny weather in Laois as fine spell is set to break with a bang

Make the most of the sun folks because the fine spell is set to break with a bang but Laois could knock one more day out of the heatwave.

Met Éireann said it will remain dry for the rest of the Thursday, with good sunshine in most areas and temperatures of 20 to 25 Celsius. Thursday night will be dry, with clear intervals, but a few mist and fog patches may form. and clear with mist or fog patches. Mild and humid. Minimum temperatures 11 to 14 Celsius, in light breezes.

However, the weather will start to break on Friday in parts. It will be another warm and dry day in most parts of the to start out, with some hazy sunny spells, the best of these in the east.

Outbreaks of showery rain will develop along the southwest during the morning, spreading further inland across west Munster and parts of Connacht during the day.

Met Éireann says Friday will be warm and dry with sunny spells in Leinster with cloud increasing from the west later in the day. It will reach a high of 26 Celsius in moderate breezes.

A Status Yellow weather warning has been issued for Leinster on Saturday which takes effect from the early hours. Met Éireann is warning of heavy, thundery downpours will affect much of the country on Saturday morning, with localised spot flooding possible wth accumulations of 20-30mm. The warning is in force from Saturday 3am on Saturdy to 3pm Saturday.

The rain should clear from much of Leinster and Munster by early afternoon with some sunny spells developing. However, the rain may linger across Connacht and Ulster. Top temperatures of between 14 and 18 degrees.

Sunday will be a dry, bright and fresh day with spells of sunshine coming and going throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light southwest breezes. Dry and clear on Sunday night but fog patches will develop in almost calm conditions.

Monday will be similar to Sunday but rain gradually developing along the west coast during Tuesday morning is expected to move slowly through the day but many eastern areas staying dry.