Bog Lovely day out on the Bog in Laois for Michael D in Abbeyleix
Conservationist Ricky Whelan takes President Michael D Higgins on a tour of Abbeyleix Bog.
President Michael D Higgins taken on a tour of acclaimed Abbeyleix Bog
President Michael D Higgins got to see the natural beauty of what Lovely Laois has to offer today when he took a walk on the Abbeyleix Bog.
The Irish President was in town as a special guest at the Community Wetlands Forum in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel which was hosted by the Irish Rural Link.
Afterwards the president was taken on a tour of the Abbeyleix Bog which has been recently chosen as one of the top 10 conservation projects in Ireland.
