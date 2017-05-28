Sr Fintan Davis - writer and poet late of Ballybrittas

Bríd Dáibhís was born in Old Ballybrittas in 1930. She was educated in Killenard National School and in the Presentation College Mountmellick.

She trained as a primary teacher in Carysfort College in Dublin and took her diploma in Irish Literature at Maynooth College. She entered the Presentation Novitiate in Killenard in 1947 and on profession was assigned to Kilcock Presentation Convent, where she taught in the adjoining school.

She chaired the local Irish Language organization Glór na nGael and was a founder member of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

She was an accomplished writer and poet and wrote in both English and Irish. Her poem “An Gineadh” won the 1916 Commemoration Prize in 1966 and she has been awarded prizes in the Oireachtas competition. She was shortlisted for the Hennessy Award, and was a short-story winner in the Maxwell House Women’s Writing Competition in 1982.

Her poetry collections include “Ceol a Pháid” 1960, “Corrán Gealaí” 1978, “Cosán na Gréine” 1989, Tráithín Seirce” 1999 and “Damhsa” 2012. Spirituality and nature are recurring themes in her writings.

Bridie, as she was known to family and friends had a wide range of interests. She was an avid reader, enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, was very well travelled and had a deep love and appreciation of nature.

One of her more unconventional pursuits was wine-making and she also enjoyed the odd flutter!

Throughout her life she maintained a deep affinity with her roots and enjoyed visiting the Sliabh Blooms and in particular the parish of Clonaslee from where both her parents hailed.

However, she was never happier than when in her native Old Pound near Ballybrittas. On her visits home she enjoyed calling in on family, friends and neighbours, and was a familiar sight walking the country lanes gathering wild flowers, nuts and berries.

Bridie sadly passed away peacefully on Good Friday evening. She will be fondly remembered by her sister Kathleen, her brothers Thomas and Noel, her extended family, her Presentation Community and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Convent Chapel, Shalom on Sunday, April 16th with prayers followed by removal to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock.

Requiem mass on Monday at followed by burial in Convent Cemetery.

"Go raibh leaba alainn aici imeasc na naomh"

Brian Davis