Cannabis worth €150,000 found at Portlaoise Mail Centre

Cannabis worth €150,000 has been found at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

The drugs were found by Revenue officers today (Friday, May 26), with approximately 7.5kg of herbal cannabis seized from two separate parcels.

The drugs, with a street value of approximately €150,000, were discovered concealed in a child’s armchair, which originated in the UK, and a collection of wicker boxes which originated in Thailand.

The packages were consigned to addresses in Dublin City and Galway and investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

If you have any information about drug smuggling, contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.