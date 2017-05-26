Gardaí warn motorists about heavy rain and wet roads as weather breaks

Garda weather warning follows operation Go Safe when 86,000 motorists were checked for speeding nationally

Gardaí have warned motorist of the dangers of rain and wet roads as the weather breaks as the force also revealed that more than 86,000 have been checked for speeding on the roads since 7am Friday morning.

Under operation GoSafe the Gardaí in Laois and other counties have detected 170 motorists travelling in excess of the speed limit.

The police found one motorist was doing 65km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N80 Main Street, Stradbally. Other Laois checkpoints were mounted at R419 Kilbride Portarlington and the N80 Derrycloney, Mountmellick.

As the operation winds down, the gardaí warned that expected heavy roads will be dangerous and advised people to slow down.

"The expected rainfall following the recent dry spell will make road surfaces slippery and drivers are reminded to reduce speed and drive to the conditions. Speed limits are the maximum permitted in perfect driving conditions. Road, weather and traffic conditions may require you to reduce speed further," said a statement.

Met Éireann has issued a 12 hour Yellow Warning weather alert for widespread rain with the risk of heavy and thundery downpours for a time on Saturday which may lead to accumulations of 20-30mm.

The warning is valid from 3am on Saturday, May 27 to 3pm Saturday 27.

Warnings have also been issued for the west of Ireland where the rain is due to hit first on Friday evening. Up to 50mms is expected.

