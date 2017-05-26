Make the most of the heatwave in Laois as weather breaks 'officially'

Met Éireann has a Yellow Weather warning in place for Saturday in Laois with spot flooding possible

Make the most of the sun folks on Friday evening in Laois as the weather has officially already broken in pats of the country

Met Éireann's Rainfall Radar shows rain across Munster and Connacht and Ulster on Friday evening. The weather is spreading east and is likely to hit Leinster and Laois on Friday evening or night.

A Status Yellow weather warning has been issued for Leinster on Saturday which takes effect from the early hours. Met Éireann is warning of heavy, thundery downpours will affect much of the country on Saturday morning, with localised spot flooding possible wth accumulations of 20-30mm. The warning is in force from Saturday 3am on Saturdy to 3pm Saturday.

The rain should clear from much of Leinster and Munster by early afternoon with some sunny spells developing. However, the rain may linger across Connacht and Ulster. Top temperatures of between 14 and 18 degrees.

Sunday will be a dry, bright and fresh day with spells of sunshine coming and going throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light southwest breezes. Dry and clear on Sunday night but fog patches will develop in almost calm conditions.

Monday will be similar to Sunday but rain gradually developing along the west coast during Tuesday morning is expected to move slowly through the day but many eastern areas staying dry.