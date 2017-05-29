20 jobs for Rathdowney as new store moves into Retail Outlet

Twenty jobs will be created in Rathdowney with the opening of a new store in the Rathdowney Retail Outlet by Mr PRICE - Branded Bargains.

The new store will officially open on June 29th at 12 noon. Mr PRICE currently employ 700 people in their stores nationwide. They will be hiring 20 people for their new store in Rathdowney.

The opening of Mr PRICE Rathdowney will bring the Mr PRICE store count to 39 and the employee count to a figure in excess of 700 people within the Irish economy.

The opening of Mr PRICE Rathdowney will be an event not to be missed. It will be a fun filled event with balloons, giveaways and so much more.

Edel McSorley, Operations Director for Mr PRICE commented, "Irish consumers are now so savvy and love a bargain, this is what has really helped our growth. We are looking forward to opening store number 39 with many more in the pipeline for 2017. So for stationery, arts and crafts, home wares, bulk discounted confectionery, food, toiletries, domestic cleaning goods and so much more Mr PRICE is the "go to” place!"

Bernie Moloney, Operations Manager for the Outlet said: "We are thrilled for the people of Rathdowney that at least 20 new jobs will be created, and we are working very hard behind the scenes to bring other initiatives and business here."

"A combination of very fair rents coupled with the fact that The Rathdowney Hub, as it will be known going forward, qualifies for the Business Incentive Scheme for rates reduction of 75% in year one, 50% in year 2 and 25% in year three are all a great help in driving business this way.

"In addition we can advise that we are actively engaging with Enterprise Ireland in looking to bring new projects and business to Rathdowney. We are now very definitely open for business. Any rental enquires should be made to Sherry Fitzgerald Hyland, Portlaoise."