Roaring in Portlaoise Top Square after too much drink

A Portlaoise man has been ordered to make a donation to the Laois Simon Community having pleaded guilty to a public order offence committed while he was drunk.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Christian Cekiso (22), 28 Bianconi Way, Portlaoise, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, at the Top Square, Portlaoise, on October 23, 2016.

Inspector Eamon Curley gave evidence that at 2.55am, gardaí were called to an altercation in the Top Square.

The accused was directed to desist and leave the scene, but he refused to leave and was arrested.

Insp Curley said the accused was abusive to members of the public, shouting and roaring.

The accused had a previous conviction.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client, a South African national originally but living in Ireland 20 years, had too much to drink on the night and had little recollection of the incident.

She said he wished to apologise for what had happened.

Judge Catherine Staines asked was the accused willing to complete the Athy Alternative Project to address his drinking, but Ms Fitzpatrick said he works unsociable hours and may not be able to do the course.

Judge Staines asked the accused had he stopped drinking, to which the accused replied he had last taken a drink two months before.

Judge Staines directed the accused to donate €200 to the Midlands Simon and the matter was put back to July 20.