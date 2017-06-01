Mountmellick man's final chance to get treatment after assault of father

A Mountmellick man who punched his own father after being woken up by the noise of the television has been given one last chance by the district court to get help for his drug addiction.

David Byrne, 1 Silverwood, Mountmellick, pleaded guilty last October to assault causing harm, at Emmet Street, Mountmellick, on March 29, 2015.

The accused assaulted his own father by punching him once to the left eye, causing a fracture.

He claimed that he had been awoken at 3.30am by his father turning on the television, and one word followed another which led to one blow being struck.

When the case returned to court last week, Judge Catherine Staines said there was not a very positive report on the accused.

He has been barred from homeless accommodation because he broke the house rules, she noted.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said her client was very anxious to engage with services for his drug addiction.

Addressing the court himself, the accused said he was anxious to get treatment and is currently living with a friend in Mountmellick.

Judge Staines said he had broken his own father’s face in the assault, but because of what his father had said on his behalf the court had given the accused an opportunity to engage with the probation service and he didn’t take it.

The accused replied that he just slipped and “slowly started unravelling” and went back on heroin.

Judge Staines asked him what would he do if she released him that day, to which the accused said he would get in touch with homeless services. He said that a hostel in Longford was willing to give him another chance.

Telling him this was his last chance, Judge Staines warned the accused he was facing ten months in jail for the very serious assault on his father. The matter was put back to July 6.