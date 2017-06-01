Probation act for shoplifting runners and groceries
Thefts
Two people were put on probation last week in separate cases of shoplifting from Portlaoise stores
First up before Portlaoise District Court last Thursday (May 25) was Tina Nevin (30), 1 Clonboyne Close, Bellingham, Portlaoise.
She was charged with theft from Tesco, Portlaoise, on September 28 last year.
She stole groceries valued around €61.
The accused had one previous conviction, for theft.
Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client had cooperated with the probation services and had €65 compensation in court.
Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.
In a separate case, Edward Brennan (35), 5 Church Avenue, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, was charged with theft from Penneys, Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, on August 8, 2016.
He stole a pair of runners priced €4.
He had no previous convictions for theft.
Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client had been intoxicated.
Defence said that the accused had a drink problem and would benefit from probation intervention.
The stolen runners were recovered, said Mr Fitzgerald.
Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.
