New Portlaoise drug unit means more arrests

Arrests for drug offences in Laois are down 12 percent over the last 12 months.

At the recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, Chief Superintendent John Scalon revealed that drugs offences are down from 89 in the first quarter of 2016 to 78 in the first quarter of this year.

Cultivation remains the same, one case last year and one this year, while sale or supply has dropped almost 13 percent, from 31 to 27. Simple possession has also dropped by 14 percent, from 49 to 32.

Possession of weapons is up 60 percent, from five to eight, while possession of firearms is down from three to none this year.

Chief Supt Scanlon told the meeting that there is a new drug unit in Portlaoise, so it is expected to see a spike in the drugs figures by the next quarterly meeting of the committee.