Portlaoise community raise over €18k for Daryl Dargan tragedy

The Portlaoise community has rallied around the bereaved Dargan and McEvoy families, following the sudden death last weekend of young man Daryl Dargan.

Mr Dargan, 30, from Lakeglen in Portlaoise, was found dead in an apartment in the Algarve, Portugal on Monday May 22.

He had been on a stag party in the Algarve with his friends, and was found by them. A police investigation has not yet confirmed the cause of his death.

Daryl was a son of Eileen (nee McEvoy) and Billy Dargan, and a brother to Stuart, Lee and Jade.

The community from Portlaoise and beyond were quick to rally around his family, who on top of their grief, were faced with the cost of bringing him home.

A GoFundMe account was set up, 'Bring Daryl Home, with a target of €15,000.

Just one week later, over €18,000 has been pledged by supporters.

A donation box was also placed in the Campus filling station on the Mountmellick road, and yesterday The Parlour hair salon in Laois Shopping Centre donated the proceeds of three hours work towards his repatriation.

His brother Lee thanked everybody for their support.

"Just want to thank anybody who has donated so much and the support is unreal. Thank again. Every penny counts to getting Daryl home to us," he said.

Stuart wrote a heartbroken message online.

"RIP brother never thought of the day I'd be doing this.. you were my best friend. we were so close we laughed about everything," he wrote.

His aunt also wrote a sad message.

“Nothing could have prepared us for this sad and devastating news. Totally devastated beyond belief,” she wrote.

Many who donated left their own messages.

"Enjoyed many years in school and playing football with Daryl. He will be sadly missed. RIP," said one donor.

Yesterday at the June meeting of Laois County Council, Daryl was among those for whom a 15 minute adjournment was held in a vote sympathy.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley sent her sympathies to his mother Eileen and his large extended family.

“The whole community is shocked with his death,” she said.

No funeral arrangements have yet been made, with Mr Dargan's remains understood to still be in Portugal. The Department of Foreign Affairs is understood to be providing consular assistance to the family.