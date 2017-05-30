Numbers on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital remain high

Figures of people waiting on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital remain high.

A total of 19 people are waiting on trolleys to be admitted at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, according to this morning's Trolley and Ward Watch figures by the INMO.

This figure is a slight decrease on the 21 patients who were on trolleys yesterday.

In the Regional Hospital Tullamore, 26 people are currently on trolleys for the Emergency Department (ED) while a further 8 are waiting in wards.

This compares to 7 on trolleys for ED and 9 for wards in Mullingar.

The Portlaoise figures remain as one of the highest in the country, outside of the main cities.

Cork University Hospital has the highest trolley count in the country today with a total of 44.

Almost 320 patients are waiting for beds in hospital across the country today.