Most popular names in Laois and Ireland revealed - new most popular name for Laois boys

Muhammad in the top 100 names in Ireland for the first times according to new figures from Central Statistics Office

Noah and Lucy are the most popular names for new babies in Laois while Muhammad has entered the national top 100 list of names for newborns in Ireland for the first time.

Noah was the most popular names for boys born in Laois in 2016 taking over from Michael which topped the list in 2015. Lucy was the most popular name for baby girls last year taking over from Emily.

Nationally, James is the most popular name for boys while Emily is the most popular name for girls. Conor has moved ahead of Sean as the most popular 'Irish' name for boys. There are no Irish names for girls in the top ten. Saoirse is the most popular 'Irish' name on the list for girls coming in at number 12.

A marked entry in the top 100 for the first time is Muhammad at 83 in the list.

For the full list of names click here

There were 63,897 births registered nationally in 2016, some 2,012 (or 3.1%) fewer than 2015. The 63,897 births represent an annual birth rate of 13.7 per 1,000 of population compared to 15.2 per 1,000 population in 2006.

The birthrate in Laois was slightly below the national average at 13.2%. A total of 1,109 births were registered to mothers living in Laois in 2016 - 550 boys and 559 girls.

The birthrate is more than double the rate of death in Laois. A total of 471 deaths were registered in Laois in 2016.

The average national age of first time mothers in 2016 was 30.9 years, up 0.2 years from 2015. The average age of mothers at maternity for all births registered in 2016 was 32.7 years compared to 32.5 in 2015 and 31.0 years ten years earlier in 2006.

Nationally, over a third 23,348 (36.5%) babies were born outside of marriage/civil partnerships and of these 60.8% were to cohabitating parents. A total of 1,098 teenagers had babies in 2016 and of these 20 were aged under 16 years. There were 4,393 births to mothers aged 40 and over in 2016 and of these 295 were aged 45 and over.

Births to mothers of Irish nationality accounted for over three-quarters (77.1%) of all births in 2016. A further 2.3% of births were to mothers of UK nationality, with 1.8% born to mothers from EU15 countries excluding Ireland and the UK.

There were 30,390 deaths registered in 2016, of which 15,499 were male and 14,891 female. This equates to a death rate of 6.5 per 1,000 population. The 2016 figure is almost 10.6% higher than in 2006 when there were 27,479 deaths registered.

There were 22,626 marriages registered in 2016, of which 1,056 were same-sex marriages. The marriage rate in 2016 was 4.8 per 1,000 of population, the same rate as in 2015”.