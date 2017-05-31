Sunflower Day appeal made by Laois Hospice X X

Hospice Sunflower Day is one of the most popular fundraising events in Laois each year and is a major source of income for Laois Hospice. It is now in its 27th year.

Laois Hospice Sunflower Day 2017 will take place on Friday 9th June throughout the county.

The hospice movement in Ireland has been built on the back of volunteers. Hospice Sunflower Days provide essential funding to these services.

The success of these fundraising days depends on volunteers taking time out of their busy schedule to sell Sunflowers in the local areas. Laois Hospice Foundation is a totally voluntary organisation who depend on the goodwill of the people of Laois during national fundraising events such as Sunflower Days.

Thanks to the generosity of the people of Laois and the surrounding areas hospice services will continue to be delivered to individuals and families in Laois.

Speaking in advance of Sunflower Day Seamus O’Donoghue, Chairman of Laois Hospice Foundation said community support is crucial for services.

“We in Laois Hospice are reliant on our community to help maintain and expand hospice services in Laois. The numbers seeking hospice care are increasing and we are determined to be there for as many people as possible and with your support, we can ensure that they are not affected by any government cutbacks. By supporting Sunflower Day you will play a vital role in efforts to bring comfort and dignity to people who need hospice care”

If you would like to volunteer an hour on Friday 9th June for Sunflower Day please contact Mary Delaney, Secretary Laois Hospice Foundation at 086 8157280.