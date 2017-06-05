Serious traffic issue at Kilkenny road junction in Durrow

Address the serious road traffic issues at the Derry Road / Kilkenny Road junction in Durrow, proposed Cllr James Kelly at a Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick Municipal District meeting last wee.

The Independent said planning permission had been granted for a project in the area which would involve the demolition of a building.

Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem said the Council had discussed the matter with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and had requested safety scheme funding.