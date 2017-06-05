Shannon Road bank in Mountrath should be removed

Remove the bank at Shannon Rd, Mountrath for safety, proposed Cllr David Goodwin at a Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick Municipal District meeting .

Senior Executive Engineer Paul McLoughlin said the Council would investigate if it were feasible to do so. Cllr Goodwin also called for the alleviation of flooding at William Goodwin’s house, Johnsgrove, Rosenallis. The council will investigate and resolve “as appropriate.”