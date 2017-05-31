Sliotars over the fence prompt objections to Mountrath GAA plans

The danger of stray sliotars landing in back gardens has prompted residents of Stillbrook in Mountrath to object to an application by the local GAA club to retain a ball wall on the club grounds.

Mountrath GAA has applied to Laois County Council for permission to retain a ball wall, storage shed and drainage work at the grounds at Russ Avenue.

However, a submission has been made by Ms Mary O’Rourke, representing a number of residents of the nearby Stillbrook estate whose properties are sited adjacent to St Fintan’s.

The residents say they do not object to the club having a wall, shed or proper drainage, however they object to the location of these developments.

They claim the location of the ball wall is very close to the rear of their properties and the noise from the use of this wall renders their gardens unusable for recreation purposes.

Several hurling balls have come over the fence into the gardens behind the ball wall, they say, with one man in his mid-80s who walks with crutches having thrown at least five hurling balls from his garden back into the club grounds, proving that the location of the ball wall is quite unsafe.

Residents also complain about the visual impact of the ball wall.

“There is adequate space at the north-northeast end of the lands for the ball wall to be resited with little or no impact on any person or property,” reads the submission.

They also raise issues over the club’s application concerning a “small shed”, as they claim this shed is certainly not small and is extremely large for its stated purpose.

In relation to drainage, the residents say they are concerned that the capacity of the stream into which the drainage works have been piped may be insufficient.

By erecting the ball wall and shed and having undertaken drainage works with no communication with the residents of Stillbrook, the residents feel the club has denied them their right to object.

A decision on the planning application is due from the council by June 7.