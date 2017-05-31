Extensive refurbishment needed for new Portlaoise school to open doors in September

Students have been enrolled to start the new school year in September

The new secondary school that is expected to open in Portlaoise this September is still in need of extensive refurbishment work.

The refurbishment that needs to be done on the building includes works to the existing pitched roof, new escape stairs, a new lift, general and specialist classroom fit outs and new toilet facilities.

The new school will be called Dunamase College and is planned to open its doors this coming September at the former Vocational School building on Railway Street in the town centre.

The Laois Offaly ETB will be the Patron for the school, combined with a partnership agreement with An Forus Pátrúnachta.

The post primary school will be an English-medium, co-educational, and multi-belief school and will also include a unit to cater for students who wish to have teaching instruction as Gaeilge.

Students are enrolled for the new school for September and an information evening was held for the parents of incoming first years in April providing information on the new school year, curriculum and uniforms.

The school will initially take in first year students only, but a new building will be built by the Dept of Education to fit 1,000 pupils in the coming years, filling an urgent demand for secondary school places in the rapidly growing town.

The new school principle, Aoife Elster, began her role in the school in March.



