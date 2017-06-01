Live internet streaming of cemetery mass in Laois may be first of its kind in world

Portlaoise Parish could be about to become the first parish in Ireland to stream its annual cemetery mass live on the internet, according to the town's parish priest.

The Mass will be celebrated this June at the Ss Peter and Paul Cemetery on Portlaoise's Stradbally Road. It will be streamed live on the parish website http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/

Large crowds attend every year to pay their respects to bereaved relatives and friends. Portlaoise's Parish Priest Msgr John Byrne believes this year's Mass will be a first and be important to the the town's diaspora and elderly.

"It could be the first in the country if not the world. There is huge congregation that comes to the Mass every year. We are very aware of people from Portlaoise who live abroad but who have family buried in the cemetery," he told the Leinster Express.

He also believes the streaming will prove popular among elderly people and those who cannot attend for other reasons.

The parish is no stranger to live streaming. Live pictures have been streamed 24 hours on the parish website since 2008 after SS Peter & Paul's underwent a major renovation under the guidance of Msgr Byrne. Many Masses and other events at the parish church are shown live online.

There is a spike in hits on the Parish website for special occasions including funerals. Msgr Byrne says the parish gets very positive feedback from Portlaoise people and relatives who live abroad or who cannot attend after funerals are broadcast.

The mass will be celebrated on Sunday, June 4 at 1pm.