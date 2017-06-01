Botched surgery results in large compensation for Portlaoise woman

HSE and obstetrician Dr John Corristine sued over 2002 routine diagnostic that went badly wrong at the Midlands Regional Hospital

A Portlaoise woman has been awarded €855,000 as a result of the damage done during a botched routine hospital day procedure.

Gina Van Amersfoorth, (50), Grenville, Portlaoise, lost eight pints of blood and was left with pain and suffering for the rest of her life as a result of the botched the laparoscopy in 2002.

Apart from the blood loss, Ms Van Amersfoorth required ventilation and life support for two days afterwards.

The woman was a patient of Dr John Corristine, consultant obstetrician at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise for a diagnostic procedure on June 4, 2002.

During the operation an instrument called a trocar, was inserted in to her abdomen. However, significant bleeding resulted from a major blood vessel caused by the instrument.

Presiding, judge Mr Justice Kevin Cross found that the Dr John Corristine, had torn a main artery and punctured a vein and that a vascular surgeon was required. It was also alleged that the equipment was not checked.

The doctor and HSE admitted responsibility but disputed that the long term pain was a result. However, the judge rejected this finding that her pain was serious and significant and caused from the procedure.

While no catastrophic damage was found, the judge awarded a total of €855,793 in damages to Ms Van Amerfoorth.