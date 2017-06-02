Laois weather forecast for June Bank Holiday weekend

There will be intervals of cloud and sunshine in Laois today to kick off the Bank Holiday weekend.

Temperatures will reach up to 16 degrees with a couple of showers.

The rain should die off in the evening for a dry night ahead.

On Saturday we are set for thunder and lightning in the morning and afternoon which will ease off into the evening too.

Expect sunshine between the showers with temperatures reaching 16 degrees.

Sunday looks set to be mostly cloudy with rain showers throughout the first half of the day.

Temperatures will reach 15 degrees.

Monday is expected to be a very wet day with temperatures reaching a maximum of 12-15 degrees.

Bring an umbrella if you have plans over the weekend!