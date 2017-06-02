What's on in Laois this Bank Holiday weekend

Event and sports fixtures from the county this weekend

Laois Fleadh Cheoil

The Laois Fleadh Cheoil takes place this weekend and all roads lead to Camross for the event.

An exciting programme of events has been put together with proceedings underway since last Wednesday.

The competition will begin on Saturday when group competitions commence at 10am in Camross Hall.

Drums and Bodhran competitions also take place on Saturday.

The Fleadh Mass will take place at 8pm on Saturday in Camross Church.

Solo competitions for all age groups will commence at 2pm in Camross National School on Sunday.

The day will conclude with set dancing and Ceilí dancing competitions.

The Bank Holiday Monday will see a Ceilí in Camross Hall. Shandrum/Five Counties, the All Ireland Senior Ceili Band winners for 2015/2016 will provide the music for the Ceilí which takes place from 3pm to 6pm.

Ballyroan Country Music Festival 2017

The Ballyroan Country Music Festival will take place this Saturday and Sunday.

Nathan Carter and Derek Ryan are both headlining the music event.

Lisa McHugh and Cliona Hagan will be the support acts.

The festival is staged in a marquee at the Ballyroan GAA pitch. A weekend ticket costs €40 and a VIP ticket costs €60.

OAD Hurling

Borris in Ossory/Kilcotton GAA Club will host a "Road Hurling Tournament" in Killasmeestia on Sunday June 4th.

This game is a combination of traditional road bowling and long puck.

Teams will consist of three players whose aim will be to cover the 4.5km course in the lowest number of shots possible.

Each team will have three sliotars and stewards will mark each team scorecard and ensure that they keep all sliotars in play, to avoid disqualification. Entry fee for teams of three is €30 for adults and €15 for u-16s. There will be categories for men, women, u-16 boys and girls and also a masters category.

This novel game is played in various parts of the country and now Borris in Ossory/Kilcotton GAA Club is introducing it to Laois and hope to make it an annual event. The competition will start at 11am. For more information contact Trevor Moore at 087-7562890.

The Gordon Bennett Weekend

The cream of classic cars will grace the roads when the Irish Gordon Bennett Classic Car Run takes place over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

This year it is expected that in excess of 150 cars will take part with participants from the UK, US and Ireland. While the event's base is Laois, the route traverses Carlow, Kildare and Kilkenny.

Saturday morning 3rd June - leave Treacy’s and travel to Kilkenny City – Arrive back in Portlaoise at 5.00pm for a parade down the Main Street, Portlaoise. This will be followed by a Gala Dinner and entertainment in the Gandon Inn at 8.00pm

Sunday morning 4th June depart from Treacy’s and follow the original Gordon Bennett Route through Laois, Carlow, Kilcullen, Kildare and returning to The Heath.

Monday morning 5th June departing Treacy’s and driving to Kildare to visit the National Stud & Japanese Gardens and other attractions in Kildare and returning to Treacy’s The Heath.

Live music with Abbeyfolk will be held in Treacy's of the Heath on Monday from 4pm.

Mountrath Cottage Market

Mountrath's new Cottage Market sets up stall for the first time this Saturday June 3.

They are hoping plenty of shoppers will come and check their ware out.

Laois V Kildare

Laois Ladies senior footballers are playing Kildare at 1 o'clock in Tullamore.

The Laois senior men footballers play Kildare at 3 o'clock in the same grounds after the ladies game.

Dublin V Carlow

Dublin play Carlow in O'Moore Park at 7pm on Saturday evening in the quarter finals of the Leinster SFC.

