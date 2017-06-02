Workshop to make Laois businesses more age-friendly

Let older people know that their custom is valued

The Laois Age Friendly Business Recognition Scheme is holding a Workshop to demonstrate to business owners how they can make their businesses more age friendly.

Many of the age friendly practices recommended in the workshop are low to zero cost for example providing customer seating, making toilets available to older customers, having clearer signage, offering smaller portions, special offers for older customers or providing a magnifying glass or spare glasses.

These small changed can make a big difference to older customers and the Laois Age Friendly Business Recognition Scheme has been asking businesses to implement these changes.

More simple changes such as making a business easier to find, enter, move around and make purchases can improve the customer experience and in turn enhance the business.

Promoting a business as an Age Friendly Business lets older people know that their custom is valued and that a business is committed to serving them.

This is a 2/3 hour presentation/workshop and if your business would be interested in attending please contact Geraldine Delaney, Community Development Section, Laois County Council on 057 86 64107 oragefriendly@laoiscoco.ie

The workshop will be held in County Hall, Portlaoise on Wednesday 7th June, 2017 at 10.00am.