14 written 'apologies' issued to families following treatment at Portlaoise hospital's maternity unit

The Health Service Executive apologised in writing to 14 families following the HSE Clinical Complaints Review clinical review.

Arising from 130 complaints, the HSE issued nine apologies related to care that was not considered “consistent with best practice.”

One of these related to a child with cerebral palsy and the other eight related to perinatal death. None of these cases occurred later than 2010.

Out of those, 9 were identified by experts, 7 were already known to to the HSE but two previously unknown cases that dated back to the 1990s were also identified.

Five related to failure in communications or difficulties finding charts. In one case a chart was never found.

The HSE had already issued five apologies to families where babies had died arising from phase 1 of the process.