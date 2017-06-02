Portlaoise hospital may again be a safe place for mums but still no accountability for baby deaths

HSE has yet to complete a human resources review that could identify people who would have to answer for their actions the deaths of babies and other problems

The HSE has yet to identify any health service staff who should be disciplined as a result of the baby deaths or any of the other problems identified by investigators.

A HSE spokesperson confirmed that a Human Resources review started in May 2015. He said the had to be “revisited” because of Aras Attracta controversy in Mayo where patients were abused by staff.

The HSE said the HR review is close to conclusion and the Clinical Complaints Review is a key factor and the information that will feed into review.

The review is deciding who should go through a disciplinary process said the HSE at the recent launch of the review of clinical complaints at the hospitals maternity unit.

Dr Susan O’Reilly, Dublin Midlands Hospital Chief Executive, chief executive said no problematic trends of bad practice had been found among those working at the hospital today.

“The independent external reviewers, all of them obstetricians and midwives, advised that they had not identified any trends in clinical practice in current staff.

“We had concerns in relation to the late 1980s and 1990s and these (staff) are no longer registered,” she said.

As to whether the HSE has been sued Dr O’Reilly said: “In some cases proceedings have been finalised”.

The HSE decided against giving written reports to all who had entered the complaints process because to write medical reports for all patients would have meant the the the clinical review process be just a quarter of the way complet by now and “stretching out years”.

Carrying out of full systems analysis incidents also is supposed to be published within 120 days but in reality most are taking a year or two to finalise said Dr O’Reilly.

Completing written reports and full systems analysis was avoided because all parties including staff would have to have full involvement.