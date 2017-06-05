Heavy rain means a June Bank Holiday washout in Laois

Met Éireann warns of more rain and mixed conditions for the first full week of June

The heavy rain in Laois and the rest of Leinster that has washed out the June Bank Holiday activities, marks the beginning of a week of mixed weather, says Met Éireann.

While there was no rain weather warning in place, heavy rain has been falling persistently in Laois for most of Bank Holiday Monday afternoon. It followed a heavy spell of rain on Sunday night into Monday morning. The rain is due to clear to eastern coastal counties by Monday evening.

Scattered showers are forecast on Monday night and these will become more widespread and heavy later over Connacht and much of Munster.

Tuesday, will be a cool, blustery day with a mixture of sunny spells and showers. The showers will be fairly widespread and locally heavy.

The outlook is for very changeable weather this coming week Atlantic weather takes a grip.

It will be cool with clear on Tuesday night as showers die out.

Wednesday is due to be dry and sunny for most areas Wednesday morning but cloudy weather with outbreaks of rain will move into the southwest during the morning and spread countrywide in the afternoon.

It will turn milder and more humid with temperatures rising to 16 or 17 degrees. Some scattered thundery showers are forecast.

Thursday will also be mild and muggy with scattered thundery showers. Blight conditions will develop in southern counties.

Friday is expected to be dry at first then becoming wet and windy later while staying humid.

Next weekend's forecast shows no sign of fine weather. Mild/windy/showery is the prediction from Met Éireann.