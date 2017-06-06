Rosenallis man put former partner in fear

A Rosenallis man has been fined after putting his former partner in fear.

Justin Hennessy (41), Mucklone, Rosenallis, was charged at last week's sitting of the district court in Portlaoise with breaching a safety order, at Davitt Court, Mountmellick.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly gave evidence there was a safety order in place and on March 9 the accused put the injured party in fear at her house.

The gardaí attended the scene and asked the accused to step outside, but while the gardaí were talking to him outside he continued to bang on the front door of the house and ring the doorbell.

This was visibly upsetting the injured party, said Insp Farrelly, and there was also a nine-year-old child upstairs at the time.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said there were ongoing family law matters.

She said there was a comprehensive probation report on her client before the court and he was addressing a number of issues, placing him at a very low risk of reoffending.

She said he now accepts that the relationship with the injured party is over and his main concern is to gain access to his son.

Judge Alan Mitchell took issue with section of the probation report, which indicated that the accused had said he had never behaved in a violent manner towards the woman.

The judge said this couldn’t be the case if there had to be a safety order put in place.

Judge Mitchell said there had been a breach of a court order, but the accused had no previous convictions.

The judge convicted and fined the accused €300.