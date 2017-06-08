Laois man allegedly bit garda on the arm during grapple in garda station

A Laois man has been charged with biting a garda on the arm.

Francis Smith (26), with a previous address in Borris-in- Ossory, is charged with assault causing harm, at Portlaoise Garda Station, on July 19, 2016.

At Portlaoise District Court on May 25, evidence was given by Garda Sgt Mark Doran, that on July 19 last it was reported to the gardaí that the accused was involved in an incident at Portlaoise Shopping Centre.

While the accused was in the garda station, he allegedly got into a grapple with a garda and assaulted him.

The garda suffered a muscular injury to his arm and wrist, said Sgt Doran, and it was also alleged that the accused bit him.

When the case returned to court last week, defence, Ms Thomasina Connell said she was still awaiting a psychiatric report on the accused concerning his fitness to plead.

She also said she was awaiting information on whether there was accommodation available for him.

She said that perhaps progress in the matter could be made if the case were adjourned for one week.

The accused is in custody, with a release date of June 16.

Judge Alan Mitchell put the matter back to June 8, for the psychiatric report and to assess the accused's fitness to plead.