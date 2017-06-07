Roscrea man threatened to 'box head off' woman

A Roscrea man who threatened to “box the head off” the mother of his child has made good progress with probation services to address his issues.

James Foley, 9 Copper Beech View, Roscrea, first appeared before the district court in March, charged with breaching a barring order, in Borris in Ossory on February 1 this year.

The injured party received numerous threatening phone calls, which she recorded.

Inspector Maria Conway said the accused threatened “to box the head off her”.

Saying the accused needed to address his alcohol misuse and anger management, Judge Catherine Staines put the matter back for a probation report.

When the case returned to court last week, defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the probation report on the accused and other testimonies handed in showed the very good progress he was making.

The matter was adjourned to June 8.