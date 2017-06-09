Drunkenly fighting with his top off on Portlaoise street

A Portlaoise man who was drunkenly fighting with his shirt off in the street has been given the benefit of the probation act after completing an alcohol awareness course and making a donation to the local Tidy Towns group.

Stephen McCarthy (25), Portlaoise, first appeared on public order charges before the district court in March of this year.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that on January 16 this year, the gardaí attended at the scene of a fight in Top Square, Portlaoise, at just after midnight.

The accused, naked from the waist up, was shouting at another male and throwing a number of punches.

He had two previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that on the day, the accused had gone out to a public house to watch a match and had up to seven or eight drinks.

At the end of the game, another man in the pub accused McCarthy of taking his phone, an allegation which Mr Meagher said was totally baseless. A number of men got involved and the accused and his friend left the pub, only to encounter another group of men who had been contacted by the first group.

Mr Meagher said that his client suffered a number of injuries in the ensuing altercation, and his shirt was removed by others in the course of this.

He continued up to the Top Square where he saw the gardaí, but he then saw a number of men from the other group and he went over to take up the matter.

Judge Catherine Staines told the accused to complete the Athy Alternative Project for alcohol awareness and put the matter back to June 1.

The accused was also told to make a donation to the Portlaoise Tidy Towns group.

When the case returned to court last week, defence, Ms Louise Troy said the accused had completed the Athy Alternative Project and donated the money.

Judge Alan Mitchell applied the probation act, section 1.1.