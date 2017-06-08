Five restraint officers bring inmate to court

An inmate of Portlaoise Prison, who has been described over the years as Ireland’s most dangerous prisoner, was last week charged with assaulting a prison officer.

Leon Wright, originally from Dublin but now with an address at Portlaoise Prison was brought into court last Thursday, June 1, accompanied by five Control and Restraint officers armed with shields and batons.

Het was charged with section 2 assault, at Portlaoise Prison, on January 15 this year.

The accused is currently serving a prison sentence, with a release date in 2019.

Detective Garda Michael O’Donovan gave evidence that the accused made no reply when charged.

The matter was put back to July 13, for a guilty plea to be entered, or a hearing date to be fixed.