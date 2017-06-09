Probation for two shoplifting thefts

A 48-year-old woman who could give no reason why she had twice shoplifted from a Portlaoise shop has been given the benefit of the probation act.

Charity Omonforma (48), 39 Limetree Avenue, Portlaoise, first appeared before the district court in April.

On March 15 this year, the accused entered Dunnes Stores on the Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise and stole an item valued €6.

CCTV footage was obtained and subsequently it was found that on December 31 last year, the accused had stolen an item valued at €5.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said his client was at a loss to explain why she had committed the offences.

Defence handed in €12 compensation and the matter was adjourned for a probation report.

When the case returned to court last week, Mr Breen said his client was a care worker by trade and a formal conviction would affect her employment.

Judge Alan Mitchell noted there was a positive report on the accused and applied the probation act, section 1.1.