Trolley Watch
Large number of people waiting on trolleys following Bank Holiday weekend
Mullingar Hospital has the highest number in the country
There is a total of 45 patients waiting to be seen on trolleys across the three Midlands Regional Hospitals on Tuesday, June 6.
In Portlaoise Hospital, 17 people are waiting on trolleys.
Twenty-three wait in Mullingar and 5 in Tullamore.
Mullingar has the highest number of people waiting on trolleys and in wards today with a total of 28 people.
In total around the country today 264 people wait on trolleys.
These figures are reported by the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation.
