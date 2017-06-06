Large number of people waiting on trolleys following Bank Holiday weekend

There is a total of 45 patients waiting to be seen on trolleys across the three Midlands Regional Hospitals on Tuesday, June 6.

In Portlaoise Hospital, 17 people are waiting on trolleys.

Twenty-three wait in Mullingar and 5 in Tullamore.

Mullingar has the highest number of people waiting on trolleys and in wards today with a total of 28 people.

In total around the country today 264 people wait on trolleys.

These figures are reported by the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation.