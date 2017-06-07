St Francis School applies to build new 12-classroom school in Portlaoise

An application has been made to Laois County Council for the construction of a new 12-classroom St Francis Special School in Portlaoise, on the grounds of the old St Paul’s Primary School on the Borris Road.

The board of management at St Francis Special School has applied for permission to demolish the existing two-storey school building including all the prefab buildings, and build a new two-storey 12 classroom special needs school.

The new school, with a floor area of 2,912 sq m, will include staff and pupil facilities as well as landscaping with hard and soft play areas.

A new boundary wall and railings with new vehicular and pedestrian access points and associated set down area will be included, with provision for 44 car parking spaces.

St Francis school has been waiting for some time for a new building in Portlaoise, with the current prefab style building on the Timahoe Road described by many as not fit for purpose.

The parish and parents have been campaigning for several years for better facilities.

A decision on the planning application is due from the council by July 25.