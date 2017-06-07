Portarlington Swimming Pool Association checks out of bingo after nearly 50 years

Portarlington GAA will now take over the running of the bingo every Tuesday night

Portarlington Swimming Pool Association have decided to stop running weekly bingo after 47 years.

The last evening of bingo under their management will be held on Tuesday, June 20.

Bingo has been held in Portarlington GAA hall for the last 28 years and the GAA club are now going to take over the running of the bingo.

It is important to Niall McElwaine, who has been a stalwart of the swimming pool for 47 years, that the transition is smooth.

“There will be no break between the change in running the bingo, the last one ran by the Swimming Pool Association will be on June 20 and the first one by Portarlington GAA will be on June 27 in the same venue,” Mr McElwaine explained.

Mr McElwaine explained that after years of the bingo contributing to running the swimming pool, there is no longer a need for the voluntary group to run the public service.

Having worked so closely with the Portarlington Swimming Pool Association over the years, Mr McElwaine said the highlight was definitely when it helped to build the swimming pool and extend into the leisure center.

“There would be no swimming pool in Portarlington if it wasn’t for the bingo. I do not think we would have got the extension either, we ran the pool for 30 years, we ran it and we ran it well,” he added.