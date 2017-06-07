Clonaslee woman hospitalised with facial injury after assault

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries having been assaulted in Clonaslee.

At 1.20am on the morning of Sunday, June 4, local gardaí received a report of a man and a woman fighting at the junction of the Tullamore Road in Clonaslee. Arising from the incident, the woman was taken to hospital with hand and facial injuries.

A garda spokesperson has told the Leinster Express that the woman spent two days in hospital, although this is believed to have been a precaution due to the facial injury she suffered.

Both the woman and the man are in their 30s and live in the local area. The gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry into the assault, but anyone with any information should call Mountmellick Garda Station on 05786 24140.