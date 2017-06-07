Pregnant Portarlington woman claims she was held against her will in own home

A man has been arrested following an alleged incident in which a pregnant woman in Portarlington was held in her own home against her will.

A garda spokesperson has told the Leinster Express that the 30-year-old woman, who is six months pregnant, claimed she was kept against her will for over seven hours at her home in The Sycamores, Kilnacourt Woods, on Friday, June 2.

The woman suffered no physical injuries in the alleged incident and it is reported that the man allegedly keeping her in the house eventually left.

The gardaí subsequently arrested a 27-year-old man from the local area at a takeaway in Portarlington, at 1am on June 3. The garda spokesperson said the man displayed resistance to the gardaí.

He was detained at Portlaoise Garda Station, before being brought before a special sitting of Portlaoise District Court on Sunday, June 4, where he was charged with criminal damage, breach of a domestic violence order, and a public order offence.

He was remanded back to Portlaoise District Court tomorrow, Thursday, June 8.