Homes ransacked and robbed across Laois

Gardaí are appealing for information following a slew of break ins at homes across the county.

Between 1.30am and 2.30am on the morning of Friday, June 2, an apartment at the Riverside Apartments in Portarlington was broken into and a low value of jewellery stolen.

Also on June 2, between 11am and 11pm, a house was broken into at Derrycloney in Mountmellick. Entry was gained by smashing the front window and electrical items such as laptops and TVs were stolen.

At Boley, Ballylinan, a householder returned home at 5.40pm on June 2 to discover two men had broken into his house. The two thieves made good their escape through nearby fields after being disturbed, taking with them a small amount of jewellery from the house.

There is no description of the men and the gardaí are appealing for information.

Some time between Wednesday, May 31 and Sunday, June 4, a house was broken into at Mount Salem in Coolrain. Entry was gained via the back window and the house was ransacked, before the thieves made off with jewellery and tools.

Between 4pm on Sunday, June 4 and 11.30am on Monday, June 5, a garden shed at a house in Meelick, Portlaoise was broken into and a quantity of horse riding equipment stolen, including saddles and other items. The lock was broken on the shed for the thieves to gain access.

And on June 5, there was an attempted entry to a house at Kellyville in Portlaoise at around 6pm. The rear door of the house was damaged, but no entry was gained to the premises.

Anyone with any information on any of these crimes should call Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100.