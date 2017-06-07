Fancy being a hero for your county? Laois fire service is recruiting...

Fire Fighting men and women across Laois are now being recruited by Laois County Council.

Whether it be fighting bog fires, attending traffic collisions or clearing flooded roads on a winter's night, the role of Laois fire fighters is truly a heroic one.

Now new fire fighters are being sought to join the dedicated crews at four of Laois' eight fire stations.

Laois County Council is inviting applications from suitably qualified people for inclusion on a panel being established to fill four Retained Fire Fighter positions, in Abbeyleix, Durrow, Rathdowney and Mountmellick.

The new recruits must be living within 1.5 miles of the station so they can be on call for emergencies at any time.

They must be "enthusiastic men and women from all walks of life, with the common sense, compassion, tact and demeanour to deal with physically and emotionally demanding situations", and be aged between the age of 18 and 55, in good health and physically fit.

Applications must be received by post no later than 4pm on Friday June 16 2017.

For full details and application for, see www.laois.ie email humanresources@laoiscoco.ie, or telephone 057 8664000