Map outlining Laois walkway stolen

Laois walkway map stolen from where it was mounted on a wall

An area mapboard belonging to the Woodenbridge District Community Alert was stolen last weekend.

The map of the area which outlined the 7 km Blueway Walk was mounted to the wall at Woodenbridge, Ballacolla, Co. Laois.

The map was erected prior to the Woodenbridge Community Alert fundraising walk on March 20 last.

Crime correspondent Paul Williams led the Woodenbridge Community Alert Blueway Walk in March to help raise funds for a new CCTV system to keep thieves and crime out of the Laois community.

If you have any information on this theft contact Abbeyleix Garda Station on 057 87 30580.

