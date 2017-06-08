Operation Thor's 'Project Storm' has made 42 arrests in county bordering Laois

The latest action of Operation Thor - the Garda project to tackle crime gangs roving the midlands, has resulted in 42 people being arrested and €14,500 of drugs seized.

Over the past three days, Gardaí have run 'Project Storm' in the Kilkenny Garda District, from June 6 to 8.

In total 19 premises were searched under the Misuse Drugs Act resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs with a street value of €14,500 including Cannabis, Heroin and Cocaine (subject to analysis) along with €1,200 in cash.

They have arrested 42 people, 23 of them for crime offences and 19 on Warrants. These offences included breaches of theft, burglary, forgery, firearms offences and the Misuse of drugs act.

15 persons have been charged and will appear before sittings of Carlow District Court in the coming days.