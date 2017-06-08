Intense thundery rain showers hit Laois

Torrential thundery downpours of rain have hit Laois as Met Éireann warns of 'very unsettled' weather for the rest of the week.

While Laois was not among the counties listed in the warning, the county has been hit with thundery downpours with localised flooding on Thursday afternoon with more on the way evening.

Met Éireann's warning is valid until 10pm, Thursday, June 8.

The forecaster says some heavy showers will continue early tonight, but these will soon become isolated and most places will become dry under broken cloud.

Dry for much of tomorrow Friday with a mix of cloud and brighter spells to begin - just isolated light showers. Some mild sunny spells in the afternoon, cloud will thicken in the southwest with rain developing here towards evening.

The rain will gradually spread northeastwards, with wet conditions countrywide by midnight. It will be mild, with top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees Celsius, with the highest values in the east.

The outlook is for very unsettled for the rest of the week with some heavy rain or showers at times.

Friday night will be wet and blustery with heavy rain in many places for a time overnight and some hill and coastal fog also. It will be very mild and humid with overnight lows of 11 or 12 degrees.

Heavy rain early Saturday morning will clear eastwards through the morning and brighter weather will follow. Sunny spells in most places in the afternoon and dry apart from scattered showers but possibly staying rather cloudy in southeastern parts.

Humid and close with afternoon temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, but breezy with a fresh and gusty southwest wind, strong on western coasts. Mild overnight with scattered showers.

Sunday will be fresher, less humid with sunny spells and scattered showers, but some heavy or possibly prolonged in western or northwestern areas later in the day. Breezy with a fresh and gusty southwest wind in afternoon temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.

The further outlook is for bright fresh conditions for the early days of next week with some showers at times, but there will be good dry periods as well and overall not as wet as over the next few days.