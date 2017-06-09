Laois County Council Reception honors Portarlington Lions Club success

One hundred years and a day after Lions Club International was set up, Laois County Council held an honorary Municipal District Reception for Portarlington Lions Club.

A huge sense of accomplishment and nostalgia was evident from the club members and supporters who attended the reception as they admirably looked back on the past ten years of voluntary work.

The reception was held in honour of Portarlington Lions Club which won Club of the Year 2016 for its diabetes screening project at The National Ploughing Championship in Ratheniska where 8000 people were screened over three days.

President of Portarlington Lions Club, Gerry Dunne, was presented with a certificate of achievement and an engraved silver plaque from Laois County Council.

Acknowledgements poured in from council members with Cathaoirleach, Tom Mulhall, leading the speeches of gratitude and congratulations.

"It is always with a sense of pride that Laois County Council honour organsations from within our own community who represent Laois and their country with such distinction and who promote such a positive image at local and national level," Cllr Mulhall said.

President of the Lions Club, Gerry Dunne, expressed his gratitude to Laois County Council and the people of Portarlington.

"Portarlington is a town that has lost a lot of employment over the last couple of decades. It is a very resilient town that punches above its weight in many facets. We depend so much on the good will of the people of Portarlington and they never let us down," he said.

"Our events are quite time consuming, I would like to thank, most sincerely, our dedicated members and our families," Mr Dunne added.

The Lions Club is a fully voluntary organisation where each member plays an annual subscription. The club depends on public support and runs six fundraising events throughout the year including a family fun day, an annual hunt chase, the Christmas food appeal, the Christmas swim, a church gate collection and a table quiz.

"Our Lions Club, like all Lions Clubs take great pride in our 100 percent transparency and accountability," Mr Dunne said.

Members of the Council in attendance who joined in the acknowledgements included Cathaoirleach of Graiguecullen/Portarlington Municipal District Paschal McEvoy, Head of Finance Gerard Murphy, Cllr Padraig Fleming and Cllr Caroline Dwane among others.

Each speaker echoed their gratitude and congratulations to the Portarlington Lions Club on their continued success.

The mission statement of the The Lions Club was celebrated throughout the reception. The club aim to empower volunteers, to serve their communities, to meet humanitarian needs, to encourage peace and promote international understanding of their clubs.

Refreshments were served after the reception in Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.