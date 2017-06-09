A Laois leisure centre has a generous offer for stressed Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exam students

All the experts advise study breaks and light exercise to stressed Leaving Cert exam students, and one leisure centre bordering Laois and Offaly is making it even easier for the poor souls.

Portarlington Leisure Centre is letting all Leaving Cert and Junior Cert students use the swimming pool or gym for free, until exam season is well and truly over.

"Relieve exam stress at Portarlington Leisure Centre to maximise your performance. All Leaving Certificate and Junior Certificate students are welcome to use any of our public gym or pool times between now and June 23rd for FREE. Balance your study with some healthy exercise in the gym or pool to keep your mind fresh and sharp for the days ahead," the centre state on their facebook page.

The town is home to Coláiste Iosagáin, so hundreds of exam students will be close by to avail of the offer.

Students must provide evidence that they are indeed doing second level exams, but what that is, is up to them.

"To avail of this service to our community just bring along some evidence to reception that you are a 2nd level exam student," the leisure centre asks.

An A1 for thoughtfulness!